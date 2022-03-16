They recorded the brutal fight between two angry kangaroos in the yard of a house in Australia

Kangaroos seem to be very cute animals When she jumps with her baby inside her pouch, But the truth is that this species is very territorial and most of the time leads fierce battles with the sole purpose of defending its territory.. This was demonstrated in a viral video that was captured by a couple.

It turns out that Tori McEwan, 24, and her friend Blake – a couple from New South Wales in Australia – recorded a brutal fight between two kangaroos. Both animals had invaded the couple’s backyard and were ready to “defend” their territory with clean punches.

The residents watched as the kangaroos began to brutally beat each other. “The battle lasted about a minute. Both kangaroos were very angry, but then they got over it.” explained McEwan, who did not hesitate for a moment to stop recording the scene.

Punches, kicks and shoves: a battle very similar to fighting a human is one led by a kangaroo, and that’s why the pictures It didn’t take long for them to spread widely. And the They have already amassed thousands of views on YouTube and other social networks.

Kangaroo fights are very common in Australia. It’s always two alpha males fighting over land or because it’s mating season and there are females very close together.