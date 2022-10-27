They killed a police officer in Lyon: Officer Cirillo Alejandro was buried, and his unbearable family called him

They killed a police officer in Lyon: Officer Cirillo Alejandro was buried, and his unbearable family called him

LEON, Guanajuato – Third Policeman Cirillo Alejandro was buried in the Pantheon Jardin del Tempo with family, friends and co-workers. The ceremony was also attended by Security Minister Mario Bravo Arona.

At 12 noon a mass was held at the funeral home in the north of the city, then police, firefighters and road personnel began the convoy heading to the Pantheon, which will be Cirillo Alejandro Dominguez’s last resting place.

