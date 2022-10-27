They killed a police officer in Lyon: Officer Cirillo Alejandro was buried, and his unbearable family called him

LEON, Guanajuato – Third Policeman Cirillo Alejandro was buried in the Pantheon Jardin del Tempo with family, friends and co-workers. The ceremony was also attended by Security Minister Mario Bravo Arona.

At 12 noon a mass was held at the funeral home in the north of the city, then police, firefighters and road personnel began the convoy heading to the Pantheon, which will be Cirillo Alejandro Dominguez’s last resting place.

She said goodbye to his helpless family, the murdered policeman. Photo: morning

Shortly after 2:00, the funeral procession arrived at the Pantheon on Delta Boulevard, the policemen stood and escorted the carriage, and Cirillo’s children and other relatives carried the coffin to the grave site.

The Minister of Security, Mario Bravo Arona, was present at the roll-call ceremony, and he left shortly thereafter without making any statement.

legend

Cirilo’s relatives were given a picture, spilled and flagged in honor of their work.

Between tears, cheers and applause, dozens of relatives, friends and co-workers said goodbye to Cirillo.

legend

The officer was killed Tuesday afternoon in the 10 de Mayo neighborhood by at least four men on two motorbikes. At about three in the afternoon he was driving into Unit 544 on Atotonilco Boulevard, when they began shooting at him at the height of Madre Patria Street.

So far, the motive behind the attack is still under investigation and no arrests have been reported.