“They have to answer”: Dr.’s warning. Angry Philly after the government announced the use of masks

Christian Contreras, better known as Doctor File, has been one of the public figures who has opposed the mandatory use of a mask throughout the pandemic.

Philosophy said, “My conviction is that masks should be optional outdoors,” At the end of 2021.

To support his position, the journalist presented as an example the measures that were adopted in the United States and Europe. “Obviously, inside the packages one can estimate according to each person. The World Health Organization itself indicates this.

Now, once you announce Update of health procedures by the Ministry of Healthwhose mandatory use of protective devices and a mobility card will end, the former face of La Red participated in the angry discharge.

“The announcement is late. Now they will have to respond to thousands of adverse events and deaths,” Dr. Weil warned.

He also specified that “justice will be achieved for those responsible for this government and the past. Vaccine victims have human rights.”

To close your message, the caller and The leader of the unified centerhe used a series of hashtags: #Plandemia and #DictaduraSanitaria, were some of his tags.

Interactions

Unsurprisingly, Dr. Weil’s tweet sparked a flurry of backlash. While some of his followers agreed with him, others rightly criticized him. Such was the case for journalist Nicholas Ward.

Yabu, a Christian friend. I still think you are an exceptional journalist, and besides that, I have your best memories as a student, but now you are like a ‘prophet’. Come on, my love. You go to crash constantly. Necessary? Hug,” the caller wrote.

Nicholas, your government published in the Official Gazette there are negative effects. did not exist? who is in Charge? I appreciate you, but you fell for a terrible game, like Amaro. It is better to seek the truth,” Contreras defended himself, remembering Krosa lives with Amaro Gomez Pablos For the use of masks and vaccination.