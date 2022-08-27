These are the odds for the US Open

US Open

Medvedev, Nadal, Tsitsipas or Kyrgios? After Djokovic went out, the cards were fixed – who has the best hand With Novak Djokovic, he has been the most successful hard court player at the US Open. And with Rafael Nadal there are more question marks. This is why the starting position for men is more open than ever. These are the biggest candidates – and so are their chances.

He is the world No. 1 seed and defending champion of the US Open since Novak Djokovic was prevented from completing the Grand Slam calendar a year ago. In addition, Russian Daniil Medvedev, who was banned from competing at Wimbledon, has won more matches on hard courts than anyone else in the past two years. At the beginning of the year, Medvedev was in the Australian Open final, giving up his 2–0 lead against Rafael. The 25-year-old’s season has been average so far, winning only the minor tournament in Los Cabos. Recently, Medvedev’s shape curve has shown a sharp uptrend with the semi-finals in Cincinnati. This, combined with experience, makes it our favorite Russian.

Prediction: Championship victory

Defending champion and first candidate: Daniil Medvedev. Elise Amendola/AFP

Since his pregnant wife, Maria Francesca, was hospitalized a week before the US Open, it has been speculated that Rafael Nadal will not even compete. But on Thursday, he was on the field for a useful game – perhaps nothing stood in the way of his participation. Stunning: With four titles since 2010, the 36-year-old has won the US Open more times than anyone else in the past decade. Mallorcan missed the tournament just as much – in 2020 during the pandemic, he gave preference to the French Open, which was held in the fall, last year he was absent due to injury. There are question marks again this year. After missing the semi-finals at Wimbledon due to a muscle tear in his abdomen, Nadal played only in Cincinnati, where he lost his first match to eventual winner Borna Couric.

Prediction: Quarter-finals.

Four-time US Open winner: Rafael Nadal. John Walton/AFP

If he wins the tournament, the 19-year-old will become No. 1 in the New World – the youngest in history. Last year, Carlos Alcaraz made a major breakthrough at the US Open, among others, when he eliminated Stefanos Tsitsipas and advanced to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has reached the top of the world, winning four titles, including two Masters, the first of which was on the hard surface in Miami in the spring. The question is no longer if, but when the Spaniard will win his first Grand Slam. It is very likely that Carlos Alcaraz will indeed be crowned in New York.

Prognosis: final

He could be the youngest No. 1 in the world: Carlos Alcaraz. Aaron Duster/AFP

With his recent lead in Cincinnati, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev, but then lost to surprise man Borna Couric, Stefanos Tsitsipas proved he can also be expected on the hard courts. However, the US Open is not his thing, he never makes it past the third round. In addition, the draw is very unfavorable, as the 25-year-old Greek player is supposed to meet Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16. The Italian lags 0:2 in a direct comparison, but now ranks more strongly on the fast surfaces than Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open final.

Warning: Round of 16

No luck at the US Open yet: Stefanos Tsitsipas. Jeff Dean/AFP

At the eighth attempt in the final, Felix Auger-Aliassime won a championship for the first time this year. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Canadian put himself in the top ten in the world rankings. A year earlier he reached the semi-finals at the US Open and the quarter-finals in Australia at the start of the year, failing to Daniil Medvedev. The same fate could befall Auger-Aliassime in New York, where Medvedev is his opponent in the quarter-finals on paper. He has lost all four previous duels with the world number one, in Australia by very narrow margins in five sets after taking a 2-0 lead. Auger-Alessem reached the quarter-finals in Montreal and Cincinnati. Good, but still not enough.

Prediction: Quarter-finals.

Reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year: Felix Auger-Aliassime. Paul Chiason/AFP

At the age of 27, the Australian was in the shape of his life, reaching the final at Wimbledon, which he lost to Djokovic and then winning the tournament in Washington. Nick Kyrgios’ bad luck is that no points are awarded at Wimbledon, which is why he is “only” 26th in the world rankings. The result: according to the paper model, he has already met Daniil Medvedev, ranked No. 1 in the world, in the round of 16. Kyrgios leads 3-1 against the Russians in a head-to-head match, defeating them last in Montreal, but he has shown signs of fatigue in recent weeks. So it is doubtful whether it has the power for another voltage. Though: With Kyrgios anything is possible: from losing in the first round against his doubles partner and friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to winning the championship.

Warning: Round of 16.

She didn’t get past the third round in New York: Nick Kyrgios. Paul Chiason/AFP

There are very few who would accuse the Russians of stagnation. Andrei Rublew has been in the top ten in the world rankings for years, regularly wins smaller tournaments, and this year there are three more. But in Grand Slam tournaments there have only been three wins against top ten players, but all in the US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals in 2017 and 2020. So it’s time for the 24-year-old to take a step into forward. In Australia Robleo failed in the third round, in Paris he was in the quarter-finals, at Wimbledon he was not allowed to compete. The model also raises questions: in Montreal and Cincinnati Rublev won only one match.

Prognosis: semi-finals.

The US Open is his best Grand Slam champion: Andrei Rublev. Nick Wass/AFP

Taylor Fritz is the hope of the local fans, leading a young, ambitious and talented group of American players. When he advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, the 23-year-old also underlined the early praise that has accompanied him for years. However, Fritz’s experience waned there when he failed to defeat the visibly restricted Rafael Nadal, who then had to bid farewell to the tournament due to a torn abdominal muscle. Nadal was also injured in the spring when Fritz defeated him in the Indian Wells final and won his first Masters. At the US Open, Fritz did not go further than the third round. You will be disappointed if it stays that way.

Prediction: Quarter-finals.

Hope for Americans: Taylor Fritz. Jeff Dean/AFP

The Italian is the unlucky guy of the year. In the spring he had to have surgery on his right hand and only returned in the summer, at Wimbledon he withdrew before the tournament started because he was sick with the Covid-19 virus. But when he played, Matteo Berrettini was successful: at the Australian Open, he reached the semi-finals (he lost to Nadal), before winning Wimbledon his first two tournaments after his return. Don’t be fooled by the early defeats in Montreal and Cincinnati: Berrettini has a miserable record at this level. In all four Grand Slam tournaments, he has reached the quarter-finals at least once. In addition, Bertini has good memories of the US Open: in 2019 he was in the semi-finals there.

Prognosis: semi-finals.

The Man of the Big Stage: Matteo Berrettini. Hamish Blair/AFP

In the summer, Marin Cilic experienced something like his second spring when he surprisingly advanced to the semi-finals at the French Open. Then he confirmed his good form in the semi-finals at Queen’s, before the 2017 finalist (loss to Roger Federer) withdrew from Wimbledon before the tournament began due to infection with the Covid-19 virus. Since then, the 33-year-old Croatian has participated in only two tournaments and has not He was only moderately impressed. But at the US Open, Cilic can be expected again. In 2014 he won his only Grand Slam title there.

Warning: Round of 16.

2014 US Open winner: Marin Cilic. Jeff Dean/AFP

A look at the winners of the two Masters tournaments in the lead-up to the US Open shows just how open the starting position is: in Montreal (Pablo Carreno Busta) and Cincinnati (Borna Couric) two unranked players won their first Masters. The prospects for two action-packed weeks haven’t been as good as this year for a long time.