These are the countries you can enter with the digital ID and without a passport

The The National Register of Civil Status She announced on her social networks that Colombians will now be able to enter some countries South america Presentation only digital ID.

Accordingly, the digital ID will act as a passport as long as the document is updated.

You may be interested

National Director of Identity, Didier ChilitoConfirm that this document contains all Quality and safety standards for you to travel abroad.

For its part, the International Civil Aviation Organization Grant validation that this is possible, since its database contains all the information required by immigration authorities to identify travelers.

also, Digital ID versioning will be enabled For Colombians residing abroad.

The countries that will only allow entry to Colombian travelers with a digital ID are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

How do you get a digital identity?

The first thing is to go to the registry’s website and click on the button “digital identity processingNext, you must fill in all your information to request an appointment at any office and pay the value of 55,750 pesos.