These are the countries that make up the UK Red List, whose players will not be able to travel to play the qualifiers | international | News

The English Premier League will not allow players to travel to the countries on this list.

With the Premier League announcing that players from countries on the COVID-19 red list will not be allowed to travel, many teams have seen their calls for the next qualification date for the 2022 World Cup Qatar.

The English Premier League said in a statement it made the decision “reluctantly” but with “unanimous support” and “strong support”.

The measure affects 60 players from 19 English clubs who had planned to travel to the 26 countries included in the UK’s “red list”.

“Extensive dialogues have taken place with both the FA and the (British) government to find a solution, but given the current public health concerns regarding travelers from Red List countries, this has not been done. No exceptions,” the premier stressed.

The UK has ranked countries in three lists according to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their health, and has set rules for returning to England from those countries.

red list

Those who have been to a Red List country or territory in the past 10 days will only be able to enter the UK if they are British or Irish citizens or have residence rights. Prior to the flight, you must take a COVID-19 test three days in advance, quarantine and take two more tests, and complete a passenger location form.

The countries that fall into this category are:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

green head

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

in Swaziland

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

the moldive Islands

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Sultanate of Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

philippines

Meeting

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Despite being vaccinated, they still have to complete ten days of quarantine. With the amber and green menu, no quarantine is required unless you have not been vaccinated. (I)