These are the countries that make up the UK Red List, whose players will not be able to travel to play the qualifiers | international | News

The English Premier League will not allow players to travel to the countries on this list.
With the Premier League announcing that players from countries on the COVID-19 red list will not be allowed to travel, many teams have seen their calls for the next qualification date for the 2022 World Cup Qatar.
The English Premier League said in a statement it made the decision “reluctantly” but with “unanimous support” and “strong support”.
The measure affects 60 players from 19 English clubs who had planned to travel to the 26 countries included in the UK’s “red list”.
“Extensive dialogues have taken place with both the FA and the (British) government to find a solution, but given the current public health concerns regarding travelers from Red List countries, this has not been done. No exceptions,” the premier stressed.
The UK has ranked countries in three lists according to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their health, and has set rules for returning to England from those countries.
red list
Those who have been to a Red List country or territory in the past 10 days will only be able to enter the UK if they are British or Irish citizens or have residence rights. Prior to the flight, you must take a COVID-19 test three days in advance, quarantine and take two more tests, and complete a passenger location form.
The countries that fall into this category are:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- green head
- Chile
- Colombia
- Congo (Democratic Republic)
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- in Swaziland
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Georgia
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- the moldive Islands
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Sultanate of Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- philippines
- Meeting
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Despite being vaccinated, they still have to complete ten days of quarantine. With the amber and green menu, no quarantine is required unless you have not been vaccinated. (I)