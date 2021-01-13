These are pre-order gifts in Greece

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be presented Tomorrow officially Thursday January 14th at 17:00 Greek time. Pre-orders in our country are expected to start a few hours later and on Friday, January 29th, sales will start.

Today we learn about the gifts that Samsung will present in Greece, the new Galaxy S21 series, to those who pre-ordered after the official presentation and before the official release date.

Those who pre-order it Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G You will get the new Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag as gifts.

Those who pre-order it Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G You will get a new Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Smart Tag as gifts.

Those who pre-order it Samsung Galaxy S21 You will get a new Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Smart Tag as gifts.

Subscribe to the official Samsung Electronics Hellas website at Unpacked event And stay tuned here on Techblog for all the news on what happens next. We also learn that Unpacked will take place at the same time live on Twitch and TiTok.