These archival photos evoke the appetite for lively evenings

Purposeful and assertive: Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss attend the 1999 De Beers/Versace gala “Diamonds is Forever” at Syon House in London. (Photo: Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

After social abstinence, space is needed again for joyful teamwork. In case you don’t know how to do it: there are many archive photos that show a carefree abundance.

The nights are getting longer, and now it’s time again to lose yourself in life, excess, joy and togetherness. Thousands of yoga classes or city trips can’t be a substitute for a party. Because celebrations are cures. No, of course the epidemic is not over yet. But there are preventative measures and options new and old, such as dinners and intimate and private parties where people dance, laugh and yes drink too. Otherwise we will get rid of it.

Luxurious clothing also requires serious attention, and bodies want to move before they completely ignore the rhythm.

And in case you don’t know how to do it anymore. Here are shots of the carefree exuberance from the photo archive.

