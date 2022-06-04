There is room for experiments at the Wendlinger Neckar spinning mill

04/06/2022 05:30, by Sylvia Gerlich – print article Send an email
The Stuttgart Transformer Association invited the event, which took place on Wednesday at the Neckar spinning mill in Unterboihingen, salt and bread. Through the unity of the room in the room, the association wants to provide answers to questions about the future.
Wendlingen-Unterbuehingen. “We are delighted that the Transformers Association is here, and that we can make space for experiments here,” said Dirk Otto, Managing Director of HOS, who wants to be closely intertwined with living and working at the Neckar spinning site. International Building Exhibition (IBA) project. “We are living a dream. A dream of a mixed quarter that can integrate many jobs. One quarter that can provide answers to the questions of the 21st century,” said Otto. It briefly entered the company’s history in Unterboihingen, which began in 1861. A time when the agricultural community turned into an industrial one. “People have always lived and worked here,” the managing director told HOS.
Do you want to read the full article?
Today’s pass
Read all articles for 24 hours
Pay by PayPal
Show 10 days
Read all articles and e-paper for 10 days
automatically ends
Pay by PayPal
See alsoA room for mothers and children in Griesheim
19,90 €
-->
digital subscription
New Now – Pay with PayPal!
Read all articles and e-newspaper by subscribing
Canceled at any time
I’m already subscribed
You are viewing 25% of the article.
missing 75%
Wendlingen
Visit to the construction site on the A8 motorway between Neuhausen and Wendlingen: the entire road structure is being reconstructed. But before that, the old concrete slabs should go.
Wendlingen. The earth trembles when the huge metal plate hits the ground. Relentless…
Continue reading
More news from Wendlingen All news from Wendlingen
Files
topic pages
Articles and materials on the topics that move people in Nürtingen and the surrounding area are summarized in these pages. It is currently available in the Great Forest, shipping terminal, planned biogas plant, Wörth district, Teufelsbrücke, Stuttgart 21, Melchior district and the subject of asylum. The files contain extensive collections of articles, a series of images, maps, plans, links, and interactive graphics.
Click here for topic pages…
Most Read
Services
event calendar
The Nürtingen calendar and region. A glimpse of all the events!
more
Services
advertising service
It’s all about your ad!
More info – special topics, prices – be there!
more
Services
Reader Service
All about your specials – here you will find all the information!
Abocard – Your advantages with one card!
additional
picture spreads
The Tälesbahn belongs to the Neuffen Valley as Hölderlin to Nürtingen. Four Regio-Shuttles are real power packs that can be managed during short periods of time on the road, thus allowing for only a 30-minute cycle. This is where the Tälesbahn is at home: a visit to the grounds of the Württembergische Eisenbahn-Gesellschaft (WEG) in Neuuffen.