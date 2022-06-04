There is room for experiments at the Wendlinger Neckar spinning mill

Wendlingen

04/06/2022 05:30, by Sylvia Gerlich – Send an email

The Stuttgart Transformer Association invited the event, which took place on Wednesday at the Neckar spinning mill in Unterboihingen, salt and bread. Through the unity of the room in the room, the association wants to provide answers to questions about the future.

Sleeping next to the production rooms – a different kind of living and working, can be seen in the Neckar spinning mill in Unterboihingen. Pictures: only

Wendlingen-Unterbuehingen. “We are delighted that the Transformers Association is here, and that we can make space for experiments here,” said Dirk Otto, Managing Director of HOS, who wants to be closely intertwined with living and working at the Neckar spinning site. International Building Exhibition (IBA) project. “We are living a dream. A dream of a mixed quarter that can integrate many jobs. One quarter that can provide answers to the questions of the 21st century,” said Otto. It briefly entered the company’s history in Unterboihingen, which began in 1861. A time when the agricultural community turned into an industrial one. “People have always lived and worked here,” the managing director told HOS.