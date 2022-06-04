There is room for experiments at the Wendlinger Neckar spinning mill

There is room for experiments at the Wendlinger Neckar spinning mill

Contact points


I’m already subscribed

You are viewing 25% of the article.

missing 75%

Wendlingen


Visit to the construction site on the A8 motorway between Neuhausen and Wendlingen: the entire road structure is being reconstructed. But before that, the old concrete slabs should go.

Wendlingen. The earth trembles when the huge metal plate hits the ground. Relentless…

Continue reading

More news from Wendlingen All news from Wendlingen




Files

topic pages

topic pages

Articles and materials on the topics that move people in Nürtingen and the surrounding area are summarized in these pages. It is currently available in the Great Forest, shipping terminal, planned biogas plant, Wörth district, Teufelsbrücke, Stuttgart 21, Melchior district and the subject of asylum. The files contain extensive collections of articles, a series of images, maps, plans, links, and interactive graphics.

Click here for topic pages…

Most Read

Services

event calendar

event calendar

The Nürtingen calendar and region. A glimpse of all the events!

more

Services

advertising service

advertising service

It’s all about your ad!

More info – special topics, prices – be there!

more

Services

Reader Service

Reader Service

All about your specials – here you will find all the information!

Abocard – Your advantages with one card!

additional

picture spreads


The Tälesbahn belongs to the Neuffen Valley as Hölderlin to Nürtingen. Four Regio-Shuttles are real power packs that can be managed during short periods of time on the road, thus allowing for only a 30-minute cycle. This is where the Tälesbahn is at home: a visit to the grounds of the Württembergische Eisenbahn-Gesellschaft (WEG) in Neuuffen.

See also  German kayaker dies in front of his son

Continue reading

Services

Advance ticket sales

Advance ticket sales

Concerts, theater, musicals and many other events. Order now online or by phone.

more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.