There is no girls’ school sport for transgender women in Florida | Currently America | DW

Ironically, on the first day of “Pride Month” in June in the US, which focuses on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTQ) community, Florida opposes it. The state will ban transgender students from school sports for girls in the future. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a close party friend of former US President Donald Trump, signed a law at a Christian school in Jacksonville requiring transgender women and girls to compete with boys in high school and public college sports.

DeSantis: Decide based on biology

“In Florida, girls will play girls’ sports, and boys will play boys’ sports,” the governor said. “We will do sports based on biology, not ideology.” DeSantis added that there should be equity for all women who exercised in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushes transgender identity to the level of ideology

Previously, other Republican-controlled US states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia had passed similar laws.

Human rights activists are angry

“Shocking,” gay Democratic politician Carlos Smith commented on the Florida action on Twitter. “It feeds transphobia and puts vulnerable children at risk for no good reason.” In another tweet, he said he was “so proud” of protesting in the transgender community and among allies over the law. Smith urged everyone “Whoa! Fight!”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest gay and transgender advocacy group in the United States, wants to challenge the law in court on the grounds that it is based on a “false and discriminatory” premise that threatens the welfare of transgender children. “Transgender children are children, and transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to exercise with their friends and be part of a team,” said HRC President Alfonso David.

Biden continues to fight for LGBT equality

President Joe Biden has once again pledged full equality for the LGBT community in the United States. Marking Pride Month, Biden made a formal announcement of his renewal immediately upon taking office in January. He called for Congress to pass the Equal Opportunity Act, which has been stuck in the Senate since March.

Democratic President Joe Biden

Biden said he recognizes the “resilience and determination” of many “who struggle to live in freedom and honesty.” His predecessor Trump had not honored Pride Month.

On his first day in the White House, Biden signed an order that all federal agencies treat LGBT people equally. About one-seventh (14 percent) of the 1,500 government employees hired by Biden identify themselves as LGBT. With Pete Buttigieg, appointed Minister of Transportation who lives openly gay. Deputy Health Secretary Rachel Levine has become the first transgender person to be ratified by the Senate.

