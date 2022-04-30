The year 1860 and the game was played in the United States. TSV Havelse shivering on TV and in the live broadcast in front of TSV 1860 Munich.

TSV 1860 Munich and TSV Havelse will play each other in round 36 of the third German Bundesliga: who is the best so far and who has to fight the most? Where can I watch the match on TV in real time? All game details including TV and live broadcasts can be found here.

The hosts meet TSV 1860 Munich and rival TSV Havelse in round 36 of the third German Bundesliga.

Best bets – with betting at home

The game begins on April 30, 2022 at approximately 2:00 PM in Munich. The event takes place at the city stadium on Grünwalder Straße.

After 15 wins, 10 draws and 8 defeats in 33 matches, the home team around coach Michael Kollner is currently fourth in the table with 55 points. The current record for the away team is 5 wins, 8 draws and 20 losses. After 33 matches, guests of coach Rudiger Zehl of TSV Havelsee got 23 points. As a result, they took 19th place in the world rankings. At this point in the schedule, Havels has to fight for relegation. With only one day left in the game, it would be difficult to stay in the league without points. Host TSV 1860 Munich is the favourite with such numbers. Host TSV 1860 Munich has won 15 of 33 matches this season. The contenders are more likely to put in an effort on Saturday because they don’t have a huge win rate.

All match reports are available on day 36 of the third German Bundesliga.

On Saturday, TSV 1860 Munich will play live on Magenta Sport and on TV against TSV Havelse.

Division III games can be watched live on Telekom’s pay-TV Magentsport: all 380 games of the 2020/21 season can be watched there. There will be a live conference about the Parallel Games on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the other hand, ARD has secured the rights to broadcast the best games in the third tier. In the 2020/21 season, Third Regional Programs will broadcast a total of 86 matches from their region live on free TV, with at least two matches planned each day. All channels are available on ARD homepage in media center for free live streaming.

On Saturdays from 2 pm, the “Sport im Osten” program broadcasts a live match from the third league or regional league on MDR. SWR, BR, MR, WDR or NDR are some of the free TV stations that stream games live from the third division.

The year 1860 and the game was played in the United States. Havelsee: The third German Bundesliga schedule for the 36th match.

All football and other sports news can be found here.

Are you already a fan of Facebook and YouTube? The latest news, videos, great contests and editors’ direct line can be found here.

We use structured data to report football matches. Due to the large number of games played daily, our editors only check this data on a random basis. In the [email protected]We accept notifications.

advertisements