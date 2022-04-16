The year 1860 and the game was played in the United States. TSV 1860 in Munich wants to know the city of Osnabrück on TV and live broadcast today: the fight against VFL Osnabrück

advertisements

Ahead of their third Bundesliga match in Round 34, TSV 1860 Munich and VfL Osnabrück discuss who was in better shape at the time and who had to fight back next. How can I watch the match on TV? Here you will find all the details about the game including TV and live broadcasts.

TSV 1860 Munich hosts VfL Osnabrück in the 34th round of the third German Bundesliga.

The game begins on April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Munich. The event takes place at the city stadium on Grünwalder Straße.

Michael Kollner’s team is fourth in the standings with 52 points after 14 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats in 31 matches. Visiting VfL Osnabrück is currently fifth in the table with 51 points after 7 defeats, 9 draws and 14 wins under coach Daniel Scherning. VfL Osnabrück had their best season to date with 14 wins in 30 games. Now it is up to the hosts to prove that they are better than the numbers. Referee Sven Wasitsky will be in charge during the match.

Third-tier matches can be watched live on Telekom’s Magenta Sports pay-TV service, which has 380 games to offer in the 2020/21 season. There will be a conference on parallel games on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the other hand, ARD has secured the broadcast rights to the best games in the third division. Therefore, the three regionally focused programs broadcast a total of 86 matches live from their region on free TV throughout the season, with at least two matches scheduled on each game day. ARD offers free live streaming of all available online channels in media center.

On Saturday at 2 pm, MDR “Sport im Osten” will broadcast a live match from the third league or regional league. SWR, BR, MR, WDR, and NDR are among the free TV stations that broadcast live third-tier matches.

