The world’s largest marine dinosaur tooth was found in the Swiss Alps

Geneva, April 29 (EFE). – Scientists from the Universities of Zurich (Switzerland) and Bonn (Germany) announced the discovery of the largest tooth of a marine dinosaur found in the Swiss Alps so far, believed to belong to a large ichthyosaur group.

The tooth, which is about six centimeters thick, is part of a group of fossils discovered between 1976 and 1990 in the canton of Grisons, southeastern Switzerland, which recent analyzes have determined to contain the remains of at least three ichthyosaurs.

The discovery of the tooth piece raises the question of the ideas that have been put forward so far about this type of marine reptile, which became extinct in the late Cretaceous period (90 million years ago) and that some specimens could reach 20 meters in length.

This size would be close to the size of today’s great whale, which is currently believed to be the largest animal in history.

The discovery of this tooth also raises new questions about the feeding techniques of these animals, as until now the largest subspecies of ichthyosaurs were thought to lack teeth and suck their prey.

The fossils were discovered in an area of ​​sediments from the Triassic period (about 200 million years ago), when the area was covered by the Tethys Sea, at a time when the emerging land was concentrated in two large continental masses named after geologists such as Gondwana and Laurasia. EFE

abc / crf