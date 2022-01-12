The Witcher: Season 2 is one of the most watched Netflix projects

Netflix Unveiled for this season 2 ofAmong the most viewed projects on the platform ever. Series, with moreFrom views in just 28 days, it was ranked 8th in the top 10 most viewed English language productions of all time.

Although the first season is still higher with 541 million viewers, it is still a very good result, and positions itself above the second seasons of Weird things Based on You areUnder III on the show with star Ben Badgley.

This attitude is clearly destined to grow over time, also considering the arrival of new wizard adventures fairly recently.

We remind you once again that the second season of the magician It’s been on Netflix ever since December 17, 2021Below the official summary:

the magician, A fantasy series based on the bestselling epic of the same name, is the epic story of a family and their fate. The story of the intertwined fates of three individuals in the vast world of the continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes and monsters fight for survival and where good and evil are not easily recognized. In the second season, which arrived by the end of 2021 on Netflix, he was convinced of that univer Died in the epic battle of Colle Sodden, Geralt de Rivia Brings Characteristic In the safest place he knows, his childhood home, Keir Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt of Rivia must protect the girl from something even more dangerous: the mysterious force within himself.

source: splash screen