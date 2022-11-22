The way you hold your cell phone according to this viral test will reveal your IQ level | visual challenge | psychological test | viral | Directions | Mexico

The Visual puzzle The one we are going to show you below has been a sensation on social networks, where it is already one of the most sought after. Don’t stay with the urge to share and discover incredible traits about your way of being as soon as possible. Do you dare to take this crazy challenge? All you have to do in psychological test Today is to look at the picture, answer how you hold the cell phone and read its meaning at the end of the note. Take a deep breath, find a quiet place and let go Viral test Do whatever you want within the time.

Without intending to prolong it, we ask you to go through the image we have for you. Pay attention, think carefully about your answer and choose the way you usually hold your cell phone. Likewise, we invite you to see all of my meanings at the end of the note. Don’t forget to share this visual quiz with your friends and family as soon as possible.

Statistics predict that there will be nearly three billion users with smartphones by the end of 2022. This fact is not only interesting from a technological point of view, but also from a psychological point of view. And it is that the way we work and move around on a cell phone can “say” many things about us.

Viral test image

Tell us how you hold your cell phone in this visual quiz and find out how smart you are (Photo: Bright Side).

Viral test solution

You are a very secure person, willing to take risks, yet wise. You’d rather have the time to figure out if you need someone in your life or not. You ponder a lot before starting a love affair. For these reasons, some may describe you as reserved or aloof.

You are intuitive, intelligent, wise, sensible, wise. You calculate your actions several times before carrying them out. You like to justify everything in your life. It is difficult to deceive you, but you cannot be considered “wise” in matters of love, because you make quick decisions without thinking about the consequences.

You love speed, are efficient, and are willing to make decisions in record time. You quickly adapt to a changing environment, and act effectively in new circumstances. In love, competence is not your forte, because you usually can’t get close to someone you like because of assertiveness.

You have many ideas that you want to implement in your life and you do it very well; You like to be alone to focus your thoughts, either you focus on a new project, because you crave great success. On the love level, you are a shy person, which often prevents you from making new connections.

What do you think of this viral test? Did it meet your expectations? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to learn more about yourself and your way of life. If it doesn’t sink in for you, don’t worry. In addition to this test, there is another type of virus among the challenges and challenges that you will like. We encourage you to continue testing yourself with these types of challenges. To do this, just follow the following link: More viral challenges in depur , and ready. what are you waiting for?

What is a viral test?

Personality tests, according to analysts, are an empirical tool intended to measure or evaluate a particular psychological characteristic. This is why it has become so popular on social networks because, depending on the type (questionnaires, projective and postural) it will identify different traits that you might not have known about yourself and what you think about things.

Throughout our lives, we accumulate experiences that shape our way of being, our personality, or our character to face certain everyday experiences. Within them are the painful experiences that accumulate in our subconscious and that flourish when we encounter certain stimuli.

Because it is important?

Personality tests are tests conducted on job candidates with the aim of knowing their competencies, interests and personality characteristics. In addition, they work to be able to have a basis for predicting whether the applicant in question will adapt successfully to the values ​​and work team of your organization.

The origin of viral tests

According to Wikipedia, the first personality tests were developed in the 1920’s and were intended to facilitate the recruitment process, particularly into the armed forces.. Now, in these times, many users from different parts of the world are interested in learning more about their way of life, which is what these tests are usually used for.

