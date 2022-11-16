The voice actor of The Witcher, Geralt mourns Henry Cavill’s farewell to the Netflix series – Nerd4.life

The Actor’s voice From Geralt of Rivia in video games the magicianDoug Cockle, said he was sad about itFarewell Henry Cavill To the series produced by Netflix, which the English actor announced a few days ago.

A few hours after the release date of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, an important testimonial arrives confirming the disappointment and resentment of what happened to the curtailment of the television business. Andrei Sapkovsky.

Cockle said: “I think it’s very sad what happened, and there are a lot of people who speculate about why he decided to leave, but other than the reasons I think it’s sad because Henry did a great job as Geralt of Rivia.”

The two actors met in London, on the occasion of the Netflix series preview, and spent two hours discussing the world of The Witcher and what it involves playing Geralt of Rivia.

“I remember we talked about Superman, Geralt, and The Witcher, and if I remember correctly we had similar ideas about the character. He agreed with me that this isn’t an emotionless character, and that’s something we can see in the performance.”

“So, yeah, I’m sad to see him go. I wish Liam Hemsworth all the best in the role, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do but then again, I’m sad to see Harry go as I’m convinced he did a great job.”