Goals and results: Santos 1-1 Pachuca in the 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes | 10/18/2020

Keep visiting the portal to never miss any details of the most relevant national and international sport.

game over!

Ostari! Pachuca goalkeeper catches and passes Urantia’s header into the line.

Five minutes have been added.

The game paused for Eric Aguirre to get medical attention.

Tie remains. In the final minutes, the teams kept running.

New Saints Movement: Jesus enters Ushige by Raul Rivero.

A low shot by Luis Chávez barely passes through either side of the home goal.

Goal canceled! Victor Davila’s score is not considered advanced.

Santos makes its first two changes: enter Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orrantia via Bryan Garnica and Gael Sandoval.

Pachuca’s double movement: Roberto a Nurse and Victor Davila enter through Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sousa.

A corner shot by Julio Forsch stopped Oscar Ostari in two shots.

Victor Guzman receives the protective cardboard.

Part two begins!

READ Hutton raves over feasible development adjust The first half is over!

Julio Furch converted the penalty and equalized.

Penalty kick for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero inside the area.

Luis Chavez surpasses Tozos with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Three minutes added.

First Pachuca move: Christian Souza enters through Romario Ibarra.

Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a distance, but Acevedo looks good and is controlling the shot without too much of a problem.

Fernando Guriaran receives a yellow card and becomes the first player to be booked in the match.

The match has now resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.

The meeting pauses for a minute of dryness.

Another attempt from Santos, now with a Van Rankin shot, passed over Pachuca’s goal.

Hugo Rodriguez’s header passes across the visiting side.

After the first few minutes, no team was able to create danger or maintain possession.

O. Ustari (C); K. Alvarez, M Herrera, J. Cabral, F. Guzman, I. Aguirre, I. Sousa, El Chavez, R. Ibarra, R de la Rosa and E. Sanchez. READ Joe Root misses out on England T20 squad to face Australia | Cricket News

Acevedo c. Van Rankin, H. Rodriguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F-Guryaran, De-Andrade, Sandoval G, and G. Virgin (C) and R Rivero.

O. Ustari K. Alvarez, J. Cabral, or. Morello, E. Aguirre, F. Guzman, El Chavez, E. Sosa, F. Davila, R de la Rosa and E. Sanchez.

Acevedo c. Van Rankin, H. Rodriguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F-Guryaran, De-Andrade, Sandoval G, and G. Virgin (C) and R Rivero.