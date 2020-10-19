Goals and results: Santos 1-1 Pachuca in the 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes | 10/18/2020
90 + 5 ‘
game over!
90 + 2 ‘
Ostari! Pachuca goalkeeper catches and passes Urantia’s header into the line.
90 ‘
Five minutes have been added.
88 ‘
The game paused for Eric Aguirre to get medical attention.
85 ‘
Tie remains. In the final minutes, the teams kept running.
78 ‘
New Saints Movement: Jesus enters Ushige by Raul Rivero.
75 ‘
A low shot by Luis Chávez barely passes through either side of the home goal.
74 ‘
Goal canceled! Victor Davila’s score is not considered advanced.
72 ‘
Santos makes its first two changes: enter Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orrantia via Bryan Garnica and Gael Sandoval.
65 ‘
Pachuca’s double movement: Roberto a Nurse and Victor Davila enter through Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sousa.
57 ‘
A corner shot by Julio Forsch stopped Oscar Ostari in two shots.
54 ‘
Victor Guzman receives the protective cardboard.
45 ‘
Part two begins!
45 + 5 ‘
The first half is over!
Santos goal!
Julio Furch converted the penalty and equalized.
45 + 3 ‘
Penalty kick for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero inside the area.
Pachuca’s goal!
Luis Chavez surpasses Tozos with a powerful shot from outside the area.
45 ‘
Three minutes added.
40 ‘
First Pachuca move: Christian Souza enters through Romario Ibarra.
38 ‘
Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a distance, but Acevedo looks good and is controlling the shot without too much of a problem.
34 ‘
Fernando Guriaran receives a yellow card and becomes the first player to be booked in the match.
29 ‘
The match has now resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.
27 ‘
The meeting pauses for a minute of dryness.
23 ‘
Another attempt from Santos, now with a Van Rankin shot, passed over Pachuca’s goal.
18 ‘
Hugo Rodriguez’s header passes across the visiting side.
8 ‘
After the first few minutes, no team was able to create danger or maintain possession.
Pachuca leaders
Santos leaders
Pachuca: the lineup
O. Ustari (C); K. Alvarez, M Herrera, J. Cabral, F. Guzman, I. Aguirre, I. Sousa, El Chavez, R. Ibarra, R de la Rosa and E. Sanchez.
Santos: the lineup
Acevedo c. Van Rankin, H. Rodriguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F-Guryaran, De-Andrade, Sandoval G, and G. Virgin (C) and R Rivero.
How to Watch Santos vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
Pachuca: The last lineup
O. Ustari K. Alvarez, J. Cabral, or. Morello, E. Aguirre, F. Guzman, El Chavez, E. Sosa, F. Davila, R de la Rosa and E. Sanchez.
Santos: the last lineup
Acevedo c. Van Rankin, H. Rodriguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F-Guryaran, De-Andrade, Sandoval G, and G. Virgin (C) and R Rivero.
Pachuca: Team news
Santos: Team news
To continue adding
To continue the positive streak
