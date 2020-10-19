Goals and results: Santos 1-1 Pachuca in the 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes | 10/18/2020

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
90 + 5 ‘

game over!

90 + 2 ‘

Ostari! Pachuca goalkeeper catches and passes Urantia’s header into the line.

90 ‘

Five minutes have been added.

88 ‘

The game paused for Eric Aguirre to get medical attention.

85 ‘

Tie remains. In the final minutes, the teams kept running.

78 ‘

New Saints Movement: Jesus enters Ushige by Raul Rivero.

75 ‘

A low shot by Luis Chávez barely passes through either side of the home goal.

74 ‘

Goal canceled! Victor Davila’s score is not considered advanced.

72 ‘

Santos makes its first two changes: enter Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orrantia via Bryan Garnica and Gael Sandoval.

65 ‘

Pachuca’s double movement: Roberto a Nurse and Victor Davila enter through Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sousa.

57 ‘

A corner shot by Julio Forsch stopped Oscar Ostari in two shots.

54 ‘

Victor Guzman receives the protective cardboard.

45 ‘

Part two begins!

Santos goal!

Julio Furch converted the penalty and equalized.

45 + 3 ‘

Penalty kick for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero inside the area.

Pachuca’s goal!

Luis Chavez surpasses Tozos with a powerful shot from outside the area.

45 ‘

Three minutes added.

40 ‘

First Pachuca move: Christian Souza enters through Romario Ibarra.

38 ‘

Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a distance, but Acevedo looks good and is controlling the shot without too much of a problem.

34 ‘

Fernando Guriaran receives a yellow card and becomes the first player to be booked in the match.

29 ‘

The match has now resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.

27 ‘

The meeting pauses for a minute of dryness.

23 ‘

Another attempt from Santos, now with a Van Rankin shot, passed over Pachuca’s goal.

18 ‘

Hugo Rodriguez’s header passes across the visiting side.

8 ‘

After the first few minutes, no team was able to create danger or maintain possession.

Pachuca leaders

Santos leaders

Santos: the lineup

Acevedo c. Van Rankin, H. Rodriguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F-Guryaran, De-Andrade, Sandoval G, and G. Virgin (C) and R Rivero.

Stay here with us!

How to Watch Santos vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream

Pachuca: The last lineup

O. Ustari K. Alvarez, J. Cabral, or. Morello, E. Aguirre, F. Guzman, El Chavez, E. Sosa, F. Davila, R de la Rosa and E. Sanchez.

Pachuca: Team news

Santos: Team news

To continue adding

To continue the positive streak

