now | See online | Finland vs. Russia Live Streaming Date 2 of Euro 2020 | Schedule, TV channel and live broadcast to watch the match live via DirecTV Sports

Euro 2020 | Start date 2! | After the first round with many surprises, the second day of it Euro 2020 Which will have its first heroes Finland Previously Russia.

direct | now | Finland vs Russia Will play on date 2 for group B Euro 2020 Today Wednesday 16 June In the Krestovsky Stadium, locate in the city St Petersburg, Russia. The Finns will look for another victory to compete at the top BelgiumWhile the Russians will look for their first three points to provide opportunities to continue the fight. The meeting will be broadcast by DIRCTV Sports a lot of South america and by Sky Sports for the purpose of Mexico.

+ If you can’t see the minute by minute from Finland vs. Russia, click here to follow the live online broadcast of this exciting meeting.

Finns come to win Denmark In a duel overwhelmed by what happened with Christian Eriksen. The Scandinavian team will seek three more points, which could mean a guaranteed classification to the Round of 16, based on the outcome of the match between Belgium and the Danes.

Meanwhile the Russians come from falling in love 3 A 0 In view of Belgium, so they need to get all three points so their ranking isn’t jeopardized to the next round. The Russian choice He will seek to repeat what he achieved in 2008 when he reached the semi-finals, his highest level in the competition of the old continent.









These teams have only met six times in their history, with 5 Victoria for the Russian national team and 1 for Finland. Their last meeting was in the World Cup qualifiers. South Africa 2010 Which both sides won against the Russian national team 3 A 0.

Finland vs. Russia: When and when do you play in the European Cup?

Finland and Russia They will find this Wednesday June 16. The European Cup Group B duel will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

scheduling by country

Argentina10:00

Bolivia: 9:00 hours

Brazil10:00

Chile: 9:00 hours

Colombia: 8:00 hours

Ecuador: 8:00 hours

Mexico: 8:00 hours

Paraguay: 9:00 hours

Peru: 8:00 hours

Uruguay10:00

Venezuela: 9:00 hours

United State: 9:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM Pacific Time

Finland vs. Russia: Where and how do you watch the match live?

TV channels

Directive Sports: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela

Sport TV: Brazil

Sky Sports: Mexico

Tiggo Sports: Paraguay and Bolivia