The US intelligence director visited the inter-Korean border

Today, the Director of US National Intelligence, Avril Haines, visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas, He gave many details about his visit or whether he met anyone during the visit.

It was only disclosed Heinz planned a short guided tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only area within the DMZ where the military faces of both Koreas are seen.

For its part, the local Yonhap Agency photographed a convoy of at least half a dozen vehicles entering the demilitarized zone.

Haines landed in Seoul on Wednesday after meeting in Tokyo with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Park Ji-won and Hiroaki Takizawa, with whom he is believed to have discussed the North Korea issue.

His visit to Seoul, which could include a courtesy meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a meeting with National Security Adviser Soh Hoon, comes shortly after Washington announced a new strategy for dealing with Pyongyang and a week before Moon himself met with Pyongyang. US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Although the White House has provided few details about this new approach, other than the fact that it will seek to open a diplomatic process gradually and without clear preconditions, The North Korean regime has not responded publicly to the declaration, although it has criticized Biden’s allegations of human rights violations.

Some expertsEmphasizing the size of the convoy that took it to the demilitarized zone, So they do not rule out the possibility that Haines had some kind of contact with North Korean officials during his visit to the border.

On the one hand, the fact that talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since 2019 and that the regime is particularly paranoid about the potential for COVID-19 to spread in the impoverished country complicates the possibility of face-to-face meetings. .

