The unstoppable Markkanen gives Finland victory

Spain already has its next competitor in Eurobasket. After the unforgettable victory of the Spaniards in overtime against Lithuania, Finland will be the next to win the European title quest, Who managed to qualify after an authentic exhibition of Laurie Markanen, The Finnish axis, who scored 43 points and acquired 9 rebounds, An absolute record for a player of that nationality for his team to beat Croatia.

Finland got off to an active start, with the center Utah Jazz He scored 17 points at the start of the match, plus Sassou Salen’s contribution from the ocean. The Finns moved the ball around the field well and showed a very colorful game, Until Croatia asked for a time-out and tweaked things a bit to be able to respond.

Markkanen was too much for Croatia | Photo: Eurobasket

there noon Bojan Bogdanovic To show their physical superiority and thus punish the Finnish rotation. The game became a basket-swap shot that many spectators will enjoy during this clip, especially with Markkanen and an absolute dream night when it comes to making a difference, whether attacking the opposing hoop or defending itself.

On the other hand, Croatia tried to smooth out that round trip with the fitness of Saric and Bogdanovic, as well as Simon, putting the calm they lacked at the start of the match and that they suffered a lot. In that context, the process stabilized a bit, though Finland were able to make better use of three-pointers and topped 45-43 in the first half.

Markanen his dream night

The second half was much slower, with better defensive performance, which was in Croatia’s favour, Although Markkanen was an inspiration and there was nothing that could spoil his winning plans. The Helsinki native not only added an impressive 43 points and nine rebounds, but also contributed three assists and three steals, with a shot 65.5% from the field. A day of dedication to the 25-year-old player.

Bogdanovic was the character of Croatia | Photo: Eurobasket

Already in the last chapter, Bogdanovic did everything in his power to keep Croatia optimistic, But the 10-0 run by Finland thanks to its play from the ocean, two minutes before the end, raised the difference to 87-77 and an almost insurmountable distance. Finally, a three-pointer by the match’s best player judged the final score 94-84, giving Finland a pass to the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain.

Eurobasket is selected

The quest for the semi-finals will take place next Tuesday, from 5:15 p.m. With Spain that has to pay special attention to Markanen if it wants to get entry permit to Berlin, Since it was the third match against Croatia in which the Finnish star exceeded 30 points in the current European League, which is only a sign Luka Doncic have achieved so far.

justly, basket ball player Dallas Mavericks He will go in search of the next round that faces Poland, after their overwhelming victory 88-72 over Belgium. Among the other duos already confirmed in the quarter-finals will be France and Italy, after the Italians surprised by eliminating Serbia 94-86, while the French struggled to the last second to beat Turkey 87-86.

It is worth noting that the quarter-finals will be held next Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, 14, with the semi-finals to be decided on Friday, September 16. After a break on Saturday, the losers of the previous round will compete for third place in the first round on Sunday And at 8:30 pm will be the grand final of this edition of Eurobasket.