The United States will do “whatever is necessary” to defend itself against Iran

Ministry of Defense United State He warned that it would do “what is necessary” to respond to the attacks before Iran in Iraq. Photo: Reuters.

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense United StateHe warned that his country would do “whatever it takes.” To defend against missile attacks From Iran It was launched against the US military bases in Iraq, which increased tensions in the area devastated by the armed movements.

The official gave an interview to the program this week From ABC News

United State It is investigating the attack on the Ain Al-Asad military base on March 3

It is investigating the attack on the Ain Al-Asad military base on March 3 This camp is located in the middle of the desert in western Iraq.

Not responsible who United State Wound, But yes, a contractor of this nationality, Who had a heart attack while going for asylum and died shortly after, according to the Pentagon. Lloyd Austin stated Urging Iraq to act and investigate a case paper Iran In those high-powered missile attacks.

US media photos of the attack before # Iran To Ain al-Assad base in #Iraq After the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. The public believes in nuclear weapons, but not in their missiles and their lethality. Is it propaganda for a deal or a war? pic.twitter.com/X1jSvrNwf6 Karen Maron March 2, 2021

Peace seems far away

During the interview, Lloyd Austin commented that the attack was on the Lion’s Eye It is the fourth time it has been recorded in recent weeks against places where the security forces operate. United State, And added:

We will make sure that we, once again, understand who is responsible. The message is for these To carry out such an attack, it is they must wait We are doing what it takes to defend ourselves. We will attack if that is what we think we must do at the time and place that we choose. “

The attack came five days later United State To avenge previous attacks and bombing A border warehouse in Syria, according to the PentagonIt was used by Iraqi armed militias, with the support of Iran It was previously linked to missile attacks, as well as against diplomatic representation.

Observers claim that the missiles may be the Tehran capital Iran, To pressure Washington, DC United StateAnd the Who since the arrival of the president Joe Biden offered to reactivate the nuclear deal with the Iran, His Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned it in 2018.

Joe Biden sang the war

Democratic President Joe Biden also said so United State It serves to identify those responsible, Which “will make judgments from that point.”. Lloyd Austin was also asked if he was Iran He was informed that the response fell short of escalation. The head of the Ministry of Defense confirmed: