Former Wallabies teammate Drew Mitchell says Israel Folau should continue to be banned from the NRL

This story was originally published Nine news It will be reposted with permission.

Drew Mitchell, his former Wallabies teammate, said Israel Folau should not have a place in the National Football League or the rugby union of Australia.

There is still a chance that Folau will be captured by the NRL team, although hopes will be drastically reduced if The show was dropped by St. George Illawarra Dragons Within a few days due to severe backlash. NRL president, Peter Flandis, said every request to sign for Folau It is still considered

Nigel Rhodes / Getty Images Israel Follau, who plays for the Catalan Dragons in the Premier League, can qualify for a return to the National Football League

The crossover, 32 next month, is nearly blacklisted in Australia after quitting Rugby Australia in 2019 due to anti-gay comments on social media.

Mitchell opposed Folau’s return to the group, saying NRL should stick to its consistent stance. He has no place in the game while standing on his hard line.

Continue reading:

Peter Flandis says that the NRL will “consider” the club’s requests to Israel Foulau

Israel Folau agrees to social media terms in NRL’s $ 1 million bid

“Time to find a new team”: Deputy Mayor of Wollongong leads anger over Israel Fulaw to speculation about the Dragons

Israel Folau is about to return to NRL as Dragons is applying for a two-year contract



Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Yisrael Follaw (left) and Drew Mitchell (right), who were pictured with Matt Ghetto in 2015, were Wallabie’s teammates.

“As a player, you obviously want to play the best talent for your team, and that’s exactly what Israel Folau is.” Mitchell, rugby commentator at Stan Sport, said on Sports Sunday: “He’s a great talent, no one doubts that.

Unfortunately, it is now excess baggage.

“Those who helped Israel get back into NRL rugby do not necessarily have to deal with the sponsors and other stakeholders in these teams and organizations that have a significant impact on progress and whether or not these decisions are possible.

“The point for me is that NRL took a stand on this a few years ago and what changed during that period? Nothing has changed, only a few years have passed.”

“He didn’t go out and say anything, and he didn’t say anything about it. Actually, nothing changes in the scene, except for us.” [two] After years. “

Folau has not played in NRL for Brisbane Broncos since 2010.

He played in the rugby league with the French team Catalan Dragons last season. With Folau’s goal to return to the National Football League, the Catalans didn’t add him to their roster this season.

This story was originally published Nine news It will be reposted with permission.