The United States refuses to act as if nothing happened after Putin’s invitation to attend the G-20 summit

The United States said on Friday it refused to “act as if nothing” had happened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a summit. G20 Scheduled for November, in Indonesia.

“The United States continues to believe that Russia’s participation in the international community and international institutions cannot proceed as usual,” the deputy spokeswoman for the United States told reporters. county administrationGalina Porter

Porter did not say whether Washington would take part in the summit, which will be held on the tourist island of Bali, to which the Ukrainian president was also invited. Volodymyr Zelensky.

USA President Joe Biden “He has publicly expressed his opposition to President Putin attending the G-20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians who will attend,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“We’ve conveyed our opinion that we don’t think they should be a part of this publicly or covertly,” he said. Psaki.

He noted that the United States had been in contact with the Indonesians and that the invitation to Russia came before its invasion Ukraine.

Russia, unlike Ukraine, is a member of set of 20 Which consists of the world’s largest economies.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo suggested Zelensky’s invitation was a compromise after calls from the West not to invite him. put it in.

