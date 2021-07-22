The United States, ready to dominate the medal table

With 613 athletes, the second highest in its history and the fourth of any nation in the history of the Games, the United States is preparing to sweep the medal table, with direct followers expected to double for the gold in Tokyo 2020. The number of women presents more than men for the third time in history, nearly 54 % and 329 girls, which is the absolute record for female participation in gaming history.





Jockey Philip Dutton, 57, will be the oldest athlete and complete his seventh games. Five Olympic Trials meet in Tokyo between two women’s basketball legends, Dina Torassi and Sue Bird, as well as legendary nine-medal athlete Alison Felix. Youngest swimmer Katie Grimes, only 15 years old.

In addition, the Games’ new sports program, which is increasingly gender-equal, favors the United States because of the sheer power of its women’s sport, and it would not be unreasonable to think that it ends up doubling its main competitor in the medal table, whether it be China or as in Rio 2016, Great Britain. In Rio, Americans took the podium in 20 sports.

For the general public, the US will also bring in some great names for these games, from Simone Biles to Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledeck, from Allyson Felix to Ryan Crouser or Trayvon Bromell in athletics, and from Kevin Durant to Dina Taurasi. Basketball.





With or without coronavirus, everything points to the fact that these will again be games with the dominance of the USA, a country that won the medal table in 17 of the 28 Summer Games, and has not lost its relevance since it was overtaken by China at the 2008 Beijing Games.