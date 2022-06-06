The United States orders the seizure of two Abramovich planes

The US authorities have obtained the green light to seize two planes of American origin owned by the Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Having traveled to Russia without the authorization that was necessary due to the sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The US Department of Commerce has filed several allegations against Abramovich, alleging that the man mentioned his Russian children as beneficiaries of the “empty boxes” they owned. Boeing 787 Dreamliner And the plane Gulfstream G650 ERalthough Abramovich himself continued to dominate them.

The Commerce Department said Gulfstream flew from Istanbul to Moscow on March 12, and Boeing flew from Dubai to Moscow on March 4, both after restrictions went into effect on February 24. Since the planes were American-made, Abramovich needed a license to fly them to Russia.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said in their arrest warrant that no licenses had been applied for or issued for the planes that were headed to Russia. For this reason, administrative sanctions were sought against Abramovich, including a fine of up to $328,121 Additional export privileges are denied.