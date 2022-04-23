The United States, Mexico and Canada start a dialogue between small and medium-sized businesses at T-MEC

Drafting

Mexico City / 22.04.2022

Deputy Trade Representative of United StateJamie White Undersecretary of the Ministry Mexico’s Foreign Trade, Luz Maria de la MoraDeputy Minister Canada International Trade, David MorrisonToday, T-MEC’s ​​inaugural SME Dialogue opened in San Antonio, Texas.

The US government has indicated that the Mayor of San Antonio, Ron Nirenberg, and Dr. Lisa Montoya, Vice President of the University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as Associate Director of International Trade for the Small Business Administration, have joined them. . , Gabriel Esparza, and Karen Parker, acting director of the US Department of Commerce. Service in Austin San Antonio.

‘Promote regional trade and investment with USMCAThe ambassador said improving cooperation on issues of common concern to SMEs and helping more small businesses take advantage of T-MEC can boost economic growth and employment in North American communities” Jamie White.

This meeting was held under Chapter T-MEC, at the invitation of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce and Small Business Administration, along with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Trade Commissioner’s Service, the Productive Unit and the Deputy Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Mexican Ministry of Economy.

Discussion topics included business resources for small export-import businesses under T-MEC; Small businesses share best business practices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and recovery resources COVID-19 For small businesses.

In 2021, the total trade in goods and services between the three countries amounted to nearly $1.2 trillion with the majority of small business traders.

