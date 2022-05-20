The United States launches its appeal for friendly matches against Uruguay and Morocco

France Press agency

The US team Unveiled on Friday List 27 summoned For June friendly matches against Uruguay s Morocco, West, sunsetwhere back Weston McKinney Absence due to injury Sergio Dest s Jiu Rena.

makiniMidfielder Juventusmissed the last three qualifying matches in World Cup Qatar 2022 because of Broken left foot.

A staple in the American midfield, makini I just got back to training Juventus and determinant Greg Berhalter didn’t hesitate to call him up For focus that will start this weekend in Cincinnati (Ohio).

The technician will not be able to rely on the right side on this occasion Sergio Dest (FC Barcelona) nor with tip Jiu Rena (Borussia Dortmund), from Suffered muscle injuries in April.

in the attack, Berhalter I’m calling Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) the great personality in the team and the American Colombian Jesus Ferrara (FC Dallas), Major League Soccer top scorer (MLS) with nine goals in 12 games.

The United States will face Morocco on the 1st of June in it Cincinnati TQL Stadium Previously Uruguay On June 5 in Mercy Children’s Park in Kansas Cityin the preparation matches for Qatar 2022.

in it Globalismthe US team was framed in group b Next to EnglandAnd Iran And the winner of the last European play-off (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine).

With this group of players, United State He will also face his first two commitments from CONCACAF League of Nations against Grenade s savior June 10 and 14 next.

“With the World Cup approaching six months away, our goal is to maximize these opportunities And keep moving forward as a team.” Berhalter. “We can’t wait to experience the incredible support of our local fans one last time before we represent them in Qatar in November.”

