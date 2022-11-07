The United States: Latin America’s Political Power and Elections | international

Despite the uncertainty about how Latinos vote in the United States This week’s midterm electionsThere are three undeniable facts that should define our understanding The political power of Latinos in the United States Both today and in the future.

First, Latin American voters no longer represent the future of American politics. We Are The Present Gone are the days when Latin American voters were seen as a sleeping giant. Representing nearly 20% of the country’s population and making up the second largest segment of potential American voters, no matter how they vote, the critical role that Latino voters will play on November 8 is undeniable.

It would be impossible to explain who won, where, and why in legislative elections if one did not have sufficient and balanced knowledge of the Latin American electorate. To gain this knowledge, you’ll need something in short supply: a little patience. Latin Americans, voting or not, make up a multigenerational mix of 62 million people from more than a dozen countries with an increasing presence in all fifty states. We are not monolith.

If you don’t wait a bit to make radical statements on election night, two early and unrepresentative data points — Florida election results and nationwide voter polls — will distort the collective wisdom about voting. Latino.

The behavior of Latino voters in Florida, and more specifically in South Florida, tells us little about the motivations and actions of Latino voters in places like Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. The voting groups of Cuban, Venezuelan, Colombian, or other exiles or semi-exiles living in South Florida also represent the unique micropolitical climate for Latinos in places like Pennsylvania, Georgia, or Wisconsin, where Latino votes can determine who controls the US Senate and the most important provinces .

Polls are also flawed tools for real-time analysis of Latino voters scattered across the country. Final demographic breakdowns from exit polls take months to emerge and often differ significantly from initial expectations on election night. Opinion polls also rely increasingly on traditional polling techniques, which are often called into question after election results. Opinion polls are simply not good at accurately measuring subgroups on election night. We should not turn to them to do so at such a crucial moment.

This is especially true because of the second basic fact about Latin American voters that will be even more apparent the day after the election. Latinos are not primary voters for either party, at least not in critical geographic areas for elections. Our standing in winning electoral coalitions depends on a number of factors, and as swing voters, Latinos will be essential to the divergent results of midterm elections in different parts of the United States.

The consequences of long-term investment and commitment to diverse Latino communities will be more evident than ever. It will be clear that Engage in the last weeks of the campaign It is inappropriate, as relations with Latin communities must be developed over time. Elements of the Hispanic electorate should be welcomed into a political system that still seems distant to many. It is also necessary to integrate Latinos into government projects, not just electoral ones. As will become clear when analyzing the results of the legislative elections, parties and politicians who did not do so will suffer the consequences of Election Day.

And last but not least, it is clear that the Latins, in terms of politics, have reached a critical moment for the American project. Our politics has essentially and dangerously become a race between two ideas of who we are as a nation. More than 70% of Americans believe that our democracy is in danger, albeit for vastly different reasons. In the years to come, the fate of that democracy and the idea of ​​the United States will be decided at the polls, and there is no path to the 270 electoral votes required to elect a president, for either party, who does. Don’t rely on Latino voters.

In this scenario, the new leadership role of voters, who believe more deeply in the American Dream than other groups in the United States, should be welcome news for those of us who believe in America’s unfulfilled promise that together we can build an inclusive republic.

As Latinos cast their votes and critics, parties and politicians attempt to decipher the meaning of it all, the latter can do well to make sense of the already obvious signal as the noise gradually builds up. Today, Latinos are more important than ever in American politics. Tomorrow we will be more than that.

Dan Restrepo He is Chairman of the Board of Equis Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the participation of Hispanic citizens in the United States. Translation NewsClips.

