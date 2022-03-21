The United States is growing in popularity among the Japanese population

According to a recent survey, the popularity of the United States is increasing among the Japanese population. According to Japanese government data, the percentage of people in the country who have a friendly attitude toward the United States has risen to 88.5%, an all-time high.

The percentage increased by 4.5 percent compared to To clear last year. The data also shows that about 85 percent of respondents rated Japan-China relations as “not good.” scanning It has been implemented since 1975. The first time attitudes toward the United States were included in the survey was in 1978.

91.3% rated Japan-US relations as good

The latest survey also showed that 91.3% of respondents consider the current Japan-US relations to be “good”, while 98.2% believe that relations with the country are important.

A spokesman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry said at a press conference that the results reflect the good state of relations.

“The Japanese government has continued to expand its alliance with the United States and cooperate with the administration of US President Joe Biden in a range of areas including national security, the economy and people-to-people relations,” the spokesman said.

According to a survey last year, Japan is also very popular in the United States, where 84 percent of Americans have a positive opinion of the Asian country.

The Cabinet Office noted that the current data covering the period from September 30 to November 7 cannot be directly compared to the numbers prior to the 2020 survey. The survey method has been switched from face-to-face interviews to postal surveys in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Views relations with China critically

In a 2021 survey, 79.0 percent of Japanese said they feel “unfriendly” toward China.

The number of respondents who said relations between Tokyo and Beijing were “not good” rose to 85.2 percent from 81.8 percent. And 14.5 percent said they were “fairly good,” down from 17.1 percent.

Referring to another neighbour, South Korea, the survey found 62.4 percent of respondents to be “unfriendly” toward the country, down slightly from 2.3 percent. The percentage of those with friendly feelings increased from 34.9 percent to 37.0 percent.

Regarding cultural exchanges with other countries, 40.1% of respondents said that Japan should prioritize promoting its popular culture of anime and manga. 25.3 percent of respondents considered traditional culture such as ikebana flower arrangement, tea ceremonies and kabuki to be the most important.