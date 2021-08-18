The United States is blocking the flow of money to the Taliban

It appears that the US Treasury has frozen the Afghan currency reserves in US bank accounts.

(Photo: Reuters)

Janet Yellen

Washington The decision has appeared, and now the first details are known: the administration of US President Joe Biden has blocked access to Afghan currency reserves in US bank accounts, according to several US media reports. Immediately after the Taliban seized the capital, Kabul, over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arranged for the accounts to be frozen, the Washington Post wrote.

Even before the Taliban invaded the Afghan capital, the US government stopped handing out millions of dollars in cash, reports the Wall Street Journal. In an urgent request, the US Treasury halted the sealed piles of money from the US Federal Reserve shortly before leaving for Afghanistan, it said.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the Central Bank of Afghanistan had reserves of $9.4 billion at the end of April. It is said that a significant part of the amount is stored outside the country. Former central bank chief Ajmal Ahmadi fled Afghanistan on Sunday.