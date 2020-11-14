Team WWE Rey Mysterio and Murphy defeat Seth Rollins at SmackDown

SmackDown tonight showed the closing chapter of Rey Mysterio’s sometimes violent feud with Seth Rollins, and the two stars pulled all stops during their fight. Not only did they make a range of high flying moves but everyone participated in some point before everything was said and done. After a long match between Rollins and Mysterio, things drifted outside when Dominic got involved and pulled his father out of the ring. Rollins kicked him hard but when he approached Murphy he interfered, although Rollins retracted and returned to the ring. Rollins had a chair he took off the rubber cushion and he chased Mysterio’s other eye, but after Dominic got in he needed help installing it, and that’s where Murphy came in.

Murphy gave the chair to Rollins and then went to hold Mysterio, but when Rollins turned around Murphy, he kicked the chair in the face and knocked him to the ground. Rollins then chased Murphy out of the ring and set him up for 619, and after the second attempt (the first did not land) Rollins was off the count.

Alia was thrilled that Murphy was not on Rollins’ side, and the Mysterio family all embraced while Murphy looked in dismay at his former mentor. Alia went running towards Murphy but Mysterio stopped her. Then he went to Murphy and asked if he wanted his approval. Murphy said yes, and that’s when Mysterio gave his hand. They shook hands and aloft Murphy hugged, and the whole family celebrated in the middle of the ring.

Here’s the official summary of Tonight’s SmackDown.

Ray Mysterio and Seth Rollins have agreed to hold a match between them tonight, the last chapter in their very personal rivalry. Don’t miss The Final Chapter, tonight at 7/8 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Rey Mysterio faces Seth Rollins in the final chapter

Apollo Cruz vs Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship match

Ji Usu vs. Drew MacIntyre

