The United States has urged Nicolas Maduro to focus on “candid discussions” with the Venezuelan opposition

Nicolas Maduro at a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas (Photo: EFE)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs struggled on Tuesday Response to Nicolas Maduro’s offer to hold direct talks with Washington, by ensuring that The Venezuelan president must “intervene” in “honest discussions with his political opponents”. To restore democracy and achieve a “negotiated solution” to the crisis in Venezuela.

US government Thus, he responded to Maduro, who on Monday showed himself ready for dialogue with Washington Provided he succumbs to his “arrogance, hatred and contempt,” negotiations including a possible return of diplomats.

Nicolas Maduro and those who support him have negotiating partners. Democratic Forces of the Unitary Curriculum, led by Interim President Juan Guaido”, referred to the Agency EFE A State Department spokesperson asked about Caracas’ offer. “This is where he (Maduro) has to engage in honest discussions with his political opponents, negotiations that we and many others sincerely hope will lead to the restoration of democratic governance and a comprehensive negotiated solution to the crisis in Venezuela.”Source added.

Similarly, the official expressed “hope” on the part of President Joe Biden’s government that this process will be Currently taking place in Mexico This led to “permanent agreements that allow the recovery of Venezuela’s democratic institutions and the deep humanitarian crisis in the country.”

President of the United States, Joe Biden (Image: EFE)



Relations between the United States and Venezuela, which have been tense since Chavismo came to power in 1999, have reached one of their most complex moments in order. Closing their embassies in 2019 under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Since then, both countries lack diplomatic relations, and Caracas accused Washington of supporting a coup in Venezuela.

During his administration, Trump imposed many rounds of Economic sanctions against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, whom he considered “illegitimate”; Biden, who arrived at the White House in January, insisted on economic punishment for Caracas.

In mid-May, Juan Gonzalez, Latin American adviser to President Biden, noted at a conference in Miami that The current US government does not see a “magic or simple” solution to the crisis in Venezuela He advocated a multilateral approach that broadens consensus in favor of a process that leads to free and fair elections in that country.

The United States was one of the most loyal allies of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan GuaidóMaduro was recognized by more than fifty countries as interim president of Venezuela in 2019, although other countries such as Russia and China retained their recognition of Maduro.

(With information from EFE)

