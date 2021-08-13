The United States imposed sanctions on two senior Cuban officials and the military unit known as the “Red Berets”.

“Red hat” and police officers arrest a man as part of the demonstrations in Havana (EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa / Archivo)

The United States imposed on Friday New sanctions against senior Cuban officials and a military unit of that country, in the latest series of measures in response to the crackdown on anti-government protesters on the island.

Treasury sanctions hit Two officials from the Ministry of the Interior and to protective forces, the military unit known as “red hats“, For his role in suppressing the recent demonstrations in the communist state They ended up with hundreds of detainees.

“Today’s work highlights others responsible for suppressing the Cuban people’s demands for freedom and respect for human rights“, He said Andrea M JackieHead of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

This is the third round of US sanctions. President Joe Biden has warned that he will impose additional punitive measures unless Havana makes major reforms.

Treasury previously sanctioned Cuban police NS I promised more posts against those who “perpetuate human rights abuses against peaceful protesters.”

A group of young people chant slogans against the Cuban regime in Havana (Reuters / Alexandre Menegini)

Actions announced on Friday refer to Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia NS Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez, of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, as well as the Red Berets Unit of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Added to the Treasury’s Sanctions Blacklist Their holdings in the US are frozen and US transactions are banned With them.

Sotomayor is the head of the Ministry’s Political Directoratethat deployed its forces against the protests that began last month, and Martinez leads the Political Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), which was previously sanctioned with the Royal Army, the Treasury said.

Security forces “They violently assaulted and arrested protesters all over CubaTreasury said in the statement.

Biden said he is closely monitoring developments on the island and has called on Washington to release detained protesters, while trying to find ways to ensure that the Cuban people have access to the internet.

(With information from AFP)

Read on: