The United States and Nepal unite on an expedition on Denali to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

Next June we will see in action the slopes of the highest mountain in North America, Mt. Denali (6190 m), a team of American and Nepalese mountaineers. An expedition will see 2 United Nations in a tight party to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations It will aim to raise funds to fight cancer. The American will lead the mountaineering team Mark Barilla and Nepali Karma Tenzing.

On-site Parella describes common adventure places and intentions climbing.

In 1947, the United States recognized Nepal as a sovereign country and diplomatic relations began in 1948. The strong ties between the two countries continue today and in honor of this report Climb Against Cancer has formed a team of American and Nepalese climbers who will climb Denali togetherin Alaskais readable.

“Climbing Denali is one of the most challenging and challenging expeditions due to the top-notch terrain and proximity to the Arctic Circle. After 75 years of formal relations between the two great countries, the team decided to rename the company The US-Nepal Friendship Team. “