The United States and Nepal unite on an expedition on Denali to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

Next June we will see in action the slopes of the highest mountain in North America, Mt. Denali (6190 m), a team of American and Nepalese mountaineers. An expedition will see 2 United Nations in a tight party to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations It will aim to raise funds to fight cancer. The American will lead the mountaineering team Mark Barilla and Nepali Karma Tenzing.
Denali – Photo Unsplash Bryan Goff
The team is ready for us
Handing over the Flag – Photo FB Mingma David Sherpa
Denali – Photo UnsplashBarth Bailey
Campaign Codes
Denali – Picture of SkiezePixabay
Denali – Photo UnsplashPatrick Federi
On-site Parella describes common adventure places and intentions climbing.
In 1947, the United States recognized Nepal as a sovereign country and diplomatic relations began in 1948. The strong ties between the two countries continue today and in honor of this report Climb Against Cancer has formed a team of American and Nepalese climbers who will climb Denali togetherin Alaskais readable.
“Climbing Denali is one of the most challenging and challenging expeditions due to the top-notch terrain and proximity to the Arctic Circle. After 75 years of formal relations between the two great countries, the team decided to rename the company The US-Nepal Friendship Team. “
The campaign will officially start on June 2, 2022. The team includes well-known names from the Nepalese mountaineering scene, several world record holders, and as they are not from the Guinness Book of Records, they are national records.
In recent weeks, the head of public affairs at the United States Embassy in Kathmandu, Garrett Wilkerson, has been handed over to the team. campaign banner. The flag will be flown to Mount Everest in the spring, and the team will then fly it to Denali.
Ansar
- Mark Barilla: US Navy Veteran: In the Palms includes the summit of Everest and many of the summits of the United States and the world.
- Karma Tenzing: Very high-altitude mountaineer (for him too Everest has already been written off) and polar explorer.
- Karma Jyali Sherpa: High mountain guide, 4 times to the summit of Everest
- Pasang Dawa Sherpa: High mountain guide, 9 times to the summit of Everest
- Gangbo Sherpa: A national and world record holder, he has gone to the summit of Everest 17 times
- Mingma Jiabu Sherpa: He holds a national and world record, and is currently the youngest person in the world to have completed 14 8000m summits.
- Chang Dawa Sherpa: National and world record holder, formerly to Mingma Gyabu Sherpa, youngest person to complete 14 8000m summits
- Mingma Sherpa: National and world record holder, he is the first mountaineer in South Asia to climb 14 summits of 8000 metres.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer