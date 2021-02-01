The United Kingdom has officially applied for membership in the Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc. Voice of America

February 1, 2021

The Korean multinational company announced that Prof. Samsung Smart TV You can access the brand Transfer platform In Mexico , Samsung Plus TV service Will be done Free It will be available on smart displays after the 2018 model year.

Mexican users will get it 20 channels No subscription or additional payment. You can find content about gastrointestinal diseases, travel, movies, news, music, comics, animals, and more.

“With more and more people spending more time at home, television has become a entertainment center and a store connecting us with the world.” Director Eileen Jabbar said Samsung TV Plus business development in Latin America , at ___ statement .

“Samsung TV Plus hasn’t reached our customers better: When you need free international TV service that the whole family can enjoy, it’s at its peak.” The statement added.

Now is the time to enjoy Free TV Channels with Samsung TV Plus and discover the benefits of your Samsung Smart TV. pic.twitter.com/3zZuKMFGI8 – Samsung Mexico (@ Samsung Mexico) January 29, 2021

To access the service, the user only has to activate it Samsung Smart TV s Enter the application . Modern teams will have to install the default app, so they’ll immediately start enjoying the preparations for the series. After 2018, it can be downloaded on computers that do not yet have the app installed.

Hill , Samsung denial One of them will be another option to complete like the other platforms. Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney + . Of course, the biggest advantage is that there will be no additional costs and more channels will be added every month to maximize the user experience.

Less than three years after its launch, Samsung TV Plus is available in 13 countries: the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and now comes Mexico.