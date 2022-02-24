The United Kingdom commits 191 million to developing a global vaccine

LONDON, February 24 The British government will commit 160 million pounds (191 million euros) to accelerate the development of vaccines, such as the Covid-19 vaccine globally, as announced Thursday by British Foreign Ministers Liz Truss and Health Sajid. Javed. In a statement issued by the Foreign Office today, the London government pledged this sum to support the work of the so-called Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), while urging the international community to “escalate and support” this “vital” effort. The note highlights that the coronavirus ” He showed that vaccines are the way out of epidemics, saving millions of lives and restoring freedoms,” and that the announced funds “will support CEPI’s work to accelerate the development of vaccines for the most deadly infectious diseases, such as covid, and will allow equal access to these vaccines globally.” That country has helped support CEPI’s work since its inception and has provided 276 million pounds (330 million euros) since 2008. Truss stressed in the memo that British scientists and researchers “led the way in developing vaccines to eradicate Covid that saved millions of lives around the world and is a key to restoring freedoms.” “. The Minister also noted that the UK will host the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit to be held on 7 and 8 March, “where it will provide €191 million in funds to CEPI, which will cut the vaccine development time (within a hundred days) and boost vaccine manufacturing in low- and middle-income countries.” income”. For his part, British Health Minister Sajid Javid noted that the pandemic represented a “global challenge”, and said that “the UK, as a global leader, is helping other countries in need because no one is safe even everyone.” Be safe.” This country’s March Summit will bring together influential leaders from the world of science and health and will be attended, in person and by default, by Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expert Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President of the United States, and Sarah Gilbert, who developed AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine.EFE prc/er/psh