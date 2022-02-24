Germany and the United Kingdom condemn the Russian military intervention in Ukraine

They warned that “we will hold the Kremlin responsible” for the consequences of the attack.

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday afternoon, before the announcement of the Russian military operation and the start of the bombing.

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz described Russia’s military operation in Ukraine as a “blatant violation” of international law that caused a “black day” across Europe.

“Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this immoral act of (Russian) President Vladimir Putin. Our solidarity with Ukraine and its people,” Schulz said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted that “the West will not wait” while Russia attacks Ukraine, in a conversation with the President of that country, Volodymyr Zelensky, after the start of the Russian offensive.

“The Ukrainian president briefed the prime minister on the attacks that are taking place, and the prime minister said the West will not stand idly by while President (Vladimir) Putin campaigns against the Ukrainian people,” a Downing spokesman said. from the head of government.

French President Emmanuel Macron, via his Twitter account, also condemned Russia’s actions and urged that country to stop military operations.