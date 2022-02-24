4-0. Finland wins bronze against Switzerland

The Finnish women’s team on the medal Bronze On ice hockey beating Switzerland clearly 4-0.

Finland He obviously dominated, 47 shots on target to Switzerland’s 15, but it wasn’t until the third inning that he managed to materialize on the scoreboard.

The first goal was scored by Vinica In the 12th minute, with this score 1-0, the first half ended. In the second there were no targets.

in the third period, tabani (min 44), Latin (M 55) and carvenin (M 60) They were the scorers.