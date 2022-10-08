The United Kingdom asks the Organization of American States to recognize the right of the Falkland Islands to self-determination

LIMA, October 7 The United Kingdom called on the Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday to “recognize the right to self-determination” of the Malvinas islanders who, it indicated, decided to remain citizens despite Argentina’s claims.

UK representative, Michael Tatham, said during the organization’s LII General Assembly, which ends Friday in Lima.

He added that they wanted to work “constructively” with Argentina, but this country “must accept that there can be no dialogue on sovereignty unless the people of the Falkland Islands want it.”

The representative of the United Kingdom, who participates in the Assembly of the Organization of American States as an observer state, said that his country “continues to seek a constructive and positive relationship with Argentina”, although he emphasized that in 2013, “the people of Malvinas requested and chose most of them” to remain as part of their country .

He also stated that this is a “free and fair” process and that they “talk about the democratic right of the community that lives on the island.”

He noted that the handling of Argentine claims “means that two countries will have to negotiate without the knowledge of the population,” and stressed that “the United Kingdom will not do that.”

Before saying that their self-determination “allows the island to determine its economic, political and social development,” he said, “They (the Malvinas) deserve the democratic rights we expect for ourselves.”

In response, Argentina’s Foreign Minister, Pablo Titamante, asserted that the British ambassador had “repeated the positions known to the United Kingdom” and acknowledged that although it was “correct” that both countries were “working on different issues” they could not progress. Also because they have a “sovereignty dispute” of the islands,

He stressed that “the United Kingdom continues to insist on ignoring the problem,” before adding that “those who inhabit the islands from the British, that is, they themselves decide what to do, occupy the territory of a sovereign state and claim their own citizens.”

He concluded by saying, “We reiterate once again our full desire to negotiate and talk about this issue and to try to find a peaceful solution.”

The Organization of American States on Friday approved by acclamation a resolution defending Argentina’s “legitimate rights” in the Malvinas Islands and supporting a request for a “peaceful and negotiated” solution to the dispute over the archipelago.

Brazil submitted a draft “Declaration on the Question of the Malvinas Islands”, which highlights that this is a “subject of lasting interest to the hemisphere” and notes that the UK is an observer in the Organization of American States, which “reflects the principles and common values” with America.

After reading the terms of the resolution, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, confirmed that the resolution reaffirms “what the organization has historically expressed.”

He argued that Argentina’s “inalienable territorial rights” over the Malvinas Islands “are in keeping with the position of this region” and asserted that the British presence on the islands implied “a colonial remnant” that was “unauthorized”.

He concluded: “The Secretariat particularly appreciates the solidarity of the Western Hemisphere with this claim.” EFE

dub / gdl / enb

(photo) (video)