The Umbrella Academy 3, Netflix Announcement: “Trailer Coming Tomorrow!”

With a short teaser released today, Netflix is ​​showing Elliott Pages Victor Hargreaves for the first time at Hotel Oblivion and announcing the arrival of the official trailer for… The third season of The Umbrella Academy tomorrow!

Written by Steve Blackman and based on the comics Gerard Way and Gabriel Baa, Umbrella Academy It tells the story of a decidedly unique familyA true team of superheroes born at the exact same time are reunited under the leadership of eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreaves (Colm Feuer).

The third season of the Netflix series will begin with the amazing cliffhanger that left viewers in suspense at the end of the second season. Finally, after nearly two years of waiting, season 3 of Umbrella Academy it’s on us We’ll soon be able to see the first pictures, hoping to find out more about The Umbrella Academy’s rating change.

The teaser released today by Netflix (which you can find in the tweet at the end of the article) announcesSeason 3 trailer release tomorrowThe first images of Elliot Page show us as Viktor and the new location of Hotel Oblivion, which some guides circulating over time have already anticipated.

Together with Elliot Page, in season 3 of Umbrella Academy Coming to Netflix June 22We’ll also see the cast of Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Amy Raver Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H.