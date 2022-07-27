The Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut regions – General Staff

And the Russian forces are still trying to improve their tactical position in the direction of the cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut. The Ukrainian army repelled all enemy attacks and destroyed a group of enemy reconnaissance aircraft, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported in its report on the situation on July 27 (as of 6 pm) on Facebook.

In the Kramatorsk region, the occupiers carried out stormy operations in the direction of Belhorivka – Verkhneokamyansk, causing casualties and retreating. They also used artillery at the Krywa Luka, Spirne, Hryhorivka, Vyjimky, Siwerks and Dronivka positions, according to the General Staff.

In the Bakhmut region, the enemy fired on the periphery of the settlements of Bakhmut, Fedorivka, Pakhmotsky, Pokrovsky, Vershina, Zaitsevi, Socha Balka, and Yesil. He made air raids on Jakowliwka and Pokrovske.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy storms in Berestov and in the direction of Volodymyrivka – Soledar and Roty – Semyhirya. The enemy retreated with casualties.

In the Slovensk region, a group of enemy scouts was eliminated near the position of Pasika.

The enemy is defending itself in the Southern Bug area and is trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops deep into the occupied territories. Tanks and artillery shelled the areas around the villages of Ozokuryvka, Tokarev, Ivanivka, Andreevka, Kiselivka, Partisansk, Kavkaz, Stepova Dolina, Kotlyarev, Polyana.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers are actively using banned phosphorous and cluster munitions.