The Ukraine-Russia conflict. Elon Musk activates Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine

Kiev.- Billionair Elon Musk Activated in Ukraine star linksatellite Internet service, after receiving a request to this effect from the Ukrainian government facing a Russian military attack since last Thursday.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More stations on the way,” Malik wrote SpaceX on his Twitter account.

Former Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhailo Fedorovwent through the same social network to Musk to request the service.

“elonmusk, while you are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. While your missiles are successfully landing in space, Russian missiles are attacking the Ukrainian civilian population. We ask you to provide us with Ukraine star link (…) “, Wrote.

Shortly after Masak confirmed the activation of the service in Ukraine.

“Thank you @elonmusk, thank you to everyone who supported Ukraine,” Fedorov replied.

What is Starlink Network?

Entrepreneur and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, has developed the Stralink network that promises to carry it across hundreds of satellites. Internet bandwidth In every corner of the world.

The satellite internet company aims to be an option primarily in rural and remote areas where there is no fiber optic access or cable connection.

The service promises Starlink broadband data speeds from 50Mbps to 150Mbps with 20ms to 40ms latency during system build and upgrade. But in social networks, those who have already contracted with the service have recorded speeds exceeding 200 Mbps.

