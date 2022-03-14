The UK will provide funds to citizens who take in refugees from Ukraine

On Sunday, the UK government announced an initiative to That citizens, companies or charities can bring Ukrainians to the UKIn exchange, individuals receive a “thank you” payment of 350 pounds (about $456 / 9,540 MXN) per month.

The Minister for Regional Cohesion, Michael Gove, revealed the plan, which will be detailed next week, in an interview with BBCin which it is submitted It is also being studied whether it is possible to accommodate some of these people in the empty residences of the Russian oligarchs The subject of penalties.

Under the new “Care” program, The British will be able to nominate a Ukrainian person or family to stay with themor on other property of yours, for at least six months. Goff said these sponsors are not required to know their visitors in advance and can find them “on social media.”

According to the minister: There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who, under a visa, will be able to come to the UK In this way they will be granted a “three-year residence permit, with the right to work and access to public services”.

Applications will be submitted online, through the webpage that will be launched on Monday, The conservative politician indicated that both hosts and immigrants would be subject to certain security oversight. First, it will start with individuals and later with NGOs or religious entities.

So far, the UK has only taken in Ukrainians who have relatives here through a family reunification programme, a process that has been much criticized, until now, It only allowed 3,000 people to arrive out of the 2.5 million who left Ukraineafter the Russian invasion.

Director of the Refugee Council –A non-profit entity that supports asylum seekers–Anwar Suleiman, was of the opinion that the announced plan It has bureaucratic problems and lacks adequate support measures.

“We are concerned that people from Ukraine are not (officially) recognized as refugees (giving them more rights) and asked to apply for visas, when what they need is protection,” he said.

Solomon’s expectation That the sponsorship system sponsored by the conservative government will exclude many people who cannot communicate With the British in any case it will entail a “long and complicated” visa processing process. expert He also questioned the existence of the necessary measures to support foster families Like the people who arrived.

“We’re talking about highly traumatized women and children, their experiences are unique, and the level of support should be equal,” she said.

The Scottish and Welsh governments called for visa requirements to be abolished and offered to take Ukrainians quickly until another long-term home could be found for them.

