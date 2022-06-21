The UK is facing its biggest rail strike since 1989

As of tomorrow, the United Kingdom is facing the biggest strike in the rail sector in more than 30 years, which threatens to collapse the country’s transport system. With serious consequences for users and the economy.

The National Rail, Marine and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) has called strikes on June 21, 23 and 25, and does not rule out organizing others in the coming months if it does not reach an agreement on wages and conditions with the public. Manager of railway network infrastructure and private line operators.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch announced the largest crackdown since 1989, affecting nearly 50,000 workers He regretted that at the moment the “salary increase proposal” had not been obtained from the state-owned company, After years of freezing, and no “guarantee that there will be no forced layoffs” as part of the planned restructuring.

For its part, Network Rail confirmed that it “remains committed” to finding a solution that guarantees the “efficiency” of the serviceMost of it was privatized by the Conservative government of John Major in the 1990s, in a process initiated by his predecessor, Margaret Thatcher.

Meanwhile, Labor is criticizing the current Conservative government for undermining the negotiations by not giving more room for maneuver to the manager – whose clients represent the franchises operating in the various lines – and the executive refuses to get involved in the fray, arguing that “it would create more confusion.”

according to RMTBetween 40,000 and 50,000 workers from various affiliated groups – inspectors, waiters, signs and cleaning or maintenance – will strike tomorrow Thursday and Saturday, affecting about two dozen train lines (out of 25 operators, three of which are currently state-owned.) in England, Wales and Scotland.

In parallel, the train drivers, represented by the Asleef Union, will organize their own strike on Thursday and July 2 on the Greater Anglia Line and on June 28 and 29 and on July 13 and 14 in Croydon Tramlink.

Tomorrow’s strike, which begins at midnight local time, coincides with a strike for employees RMT On the London Underground, which will further reduce transport in the capital.

Although minimal services have been set up – 4,500 compared to the usual 20,000 – the strike is expected to have repercussions throughout the week, and citizens have been recommended to seek alternative forms of transportation or work from home.

The hiatus coincides with exams at British secondary schools and will affect links with the Glastonbury Music Festival, which is taking place for the first time in three years from June 22-26 in the county of Somerset, in the west of England.

Lynch noted in “Sky News” that the salary offer made by Network Rail (formerly Railtrack, which was returned to the hands of the state in 2002) is less than the 7.1% inflation rate that was in place when negotiations began and accuses the manager of cutting it. Network security with 2,500 surplus declared for savings within two years of £2,000m (€2,300m).

Like the labor opposition, TUC and thirteen unions asked Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in the dispute to “promote a just solution.”

They argue that it is unreasonable to ask workers to cut wages in real terms when railway companies earn more than £500m (€582m) in profits during the pandemic.

However, today the minister argued in the House of Commons that the dispute must be resolved by “the employer and employees” and announced that he would soon introduce a bill to force operators to provide minimal services in strikes, which is not happening now.

The head of the Rail Delivery Group’s Railway Operators Association, Steve Montgomery, said bosses “want to give staff a raise” but that “reforms must also be made” which, in his view, would eventually allow for a pay rise.

In response to the dispute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has also said it will introduce a law that will allow companies to hire temporary staff at the agency to replace strikers, something that has been outlawed since 1973.

With information from EFE.

