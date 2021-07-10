The UK does not rule out giving a bank holiday if England wins the euro

The UK government left open the possibility this Friday Extra bank leave granted if England win the European Football ChampionshipThe finals will be held next Sunday at 9:00 pm.

England will face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium in London. It is the first major football final for the national team since winning the World Cup in 1966.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jimmy Davis was asked on Friday if there would be a national holiday on July 19 as a result of the victory, He made an effort not to deny it and didn’t want to be “tempted by fate”..

“We’ll see what happens on Sunday,” Davis told reporters. We will reveal any plans in time if necessary.

Davies’ comments indicate that the government is ready for this Take advantage of the wellness factor that will stem from any victory. The date is hypothetical but it is a holiday July 19 will coincide with the government’s plan to reopen the economy About what the ruling conservatives have called “Freedom Day.”

Davis too He pleaded with fans not to boo the Italian national anthem When held on Sundays, she urged the masses to be respectful.