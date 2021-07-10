Italy beat Switzerland and went to the second round of the European Cup

The Italian national team became the first sports-ranked team in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on WednesdayAfter their 3-0 victory over Switzerland in Rome in the second round of Group A.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, the luxurious alternative to Marco Verratti, scored two goals (26 and 52) and Striker Ciro Immobile completed the victory (89) to keep “Azzurra” with six points, and “Nati” with only one point.

Top of the standings with two wins in the same number of matches after Turkey won 3-0, Nacional will play a pass as the first of the group on Sunday against Wales, who beat Turkey 2-0 on Wednesday.

Generous in effort and with the goal of the opponent constantly in the spotlight, Roberto Mancini’s team Very shy Switzerland did not breathe, and quickly made comfortable progress thanks to two goals from Locatelli.

Despite an early exit from the field due to an injury to captain Giorgio Chiellini (24e), The Italian defense was impenetrable again, allowing Italy to play the 10th consecutive game without conceding (31 goals).

Against Wales, Roberto Mancini will be able to equal the indomitable record of the Italian coach, which was set by Vittorio Pozzo. In Another Era (30 unbeaten matches between 1935 and 1939). But no one doubts that the view is much further than that.