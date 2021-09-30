The UK also has clowns: the circus attraction

shortage, scarcity, lack truck drivers NS warehouse workers, with a lot of influence panic in gasoline pumps. The UK is now facing shortages in another category, this time not essential in the merchandise supply chain, but certainly essential in the entertainment sector. In fact, circuses in the country have complained of difficulties in finding clowns willing to perform.

As I mentioned before BBCThe Covid-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of artists, with many of them returning to their home countries once the London government first ordered a lockdown in early 2020. If he had left the EU, he would have been found to be dependent on foreign labor in many sectors, possibly also in entertainment sector. In addition to social distancing measures, another factor now hindering the search for staff by the circus – which has now been operating in the UK for months – is in fact the complicated bargaining of clowns and other artists from the EU.

“Until last week we weren’t even able to get visas for artists and artists who come from EU countries,” he told the BBC. David DavyDuffy Circus owner. The circus company active mainly in Northern Ireland appealed to those who found themselves out of work to participate in clowns. But the job is not for everyone.

To become a clown, Duffy explained, is to be “really able to adapt” to unexpected situations. The entrepreneur added: “When you enter the circus arena and you are in front of 700-800 people looking at you, no matter what your mood is, you have to light this path.” “You have to be able to read your audience, within two minutes you have to establish a relationship with them, interact with them and ‘feed them’.” To entice aspiring clowns to apply, Duffy said they will only be required to perform a short sketch during online auditions held by the circus owner.