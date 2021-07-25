The two islands that separate the United States from Russia on foot – Noticieros Televisa

Is it possible to go from the United States to Russia Within a 20 minute walk? young in tik tok He explains how this extraordinary journey between two countries and two continents is possible.

As you all know, The Bering Strait is the arm of the sea between Russia and the United States. Siberia is located on one side of the strait and on the other Alaska.

Looking at the map, anyone can conclude that the distance between the two countries, even across that border, is more than wide. Of course, it can only be traveled by boat.

However, there is a way to get from Russia to the United States in just 20 minutes on foot. This is how tiktoker explains Andrew Loeb In a video that went viral thanks to his amazing talents.

Diomedes Islands

In the middle of the Bering Strait there is a small archipelago known as Diomedes Islands. They are two small islands separated by less than 4 kilometers.

One of the islands is on the Russian side and the other on the American side.; The border between the two countries will pass in the middle of the two islands.

Most of the year there is water between Diomedes Maior and Dieu Medici Minor. However, in the winter, When the water freezes, you can move from island to island by walking on the ice. The journey between the two continents can take place in just 20 minutes.

The most impressive thing, as mentioned by tiktoker, is that in that 20 minute period it is possible to travel the day before and back. This is because Diomedes Mayor Island is 21 hours ahead of Diomedes Minor. Thanks to the huge time difference, the Russian island is one day ahead of North America.

Soon the video went viral Social media So far, it has garnered more than 4 million views. Interestingly enough, it was the first video on this channel entirely dedicated to teaching interesting facts about geography.