“The training is weak,” former Minister Monteuliva told Radioinform 3.

Highlight Alejandra Montoliva, citizen security specialist and former Minister of Security in Córdoba, in an interview with 3 . series The need to rethink police training, in a problem, he explained, has more to do with how you think about police doctrine than it has to do with the specifics of training.

“It is important to consider the comprehensive training processes that must be conducted throughout the policing period: Training isn’t just for those at the bottom, it’s processes that should happen throughout a careerThe former official said.

in this meaning, I acknowledge that “there are shortcomings and overdue content”But he explained: “It always remains off the table how to integrate police doctrine. We have problems with the substance of police work“.

In general terms, The federal police show shortcomings that are the common denominator in the country and the region“There is a gap between the police forces here and what is happening in other parts of the world,” he said.

An example is that “today there is a need for more and more scientific knowledge” to be a police officer, and according to Montoliva, in most cases regional institutions lack the resources to fulfill this role.

“We always come back to the same point, which is the need to review how practices are taught: Police institutions should open the doors to co-education, with training in other professions, which is what the security department needs today,” he concluded.

