The things you can’t do without in the office, according to Microsoft’s Bill Gates

In a recent interview with Bill Gates, one of the world’s most important businessmen and money tycoons, He surprised more than one person by admitting how important it is to be by his side when doing his work.

Although money in his case is not a problem, he has made it clear on several occasions that it is not the most important thing in his life, as he connects his interests with family, generosity and even playing sports.

However, it has become a reference for many since then With his experience and vision for the future, he made great contributions to society.. So much so that it is not uncommon to hear him give advice to people or recount the details of his life so that others can improve their circumstances.

Things that can never be missing in the office Bill Gates

This was the case in an interview with the American magazine “Vanity Fair”where the Microsoft founder announced the items on his desk that help him day in and day out to be more productive.

You can’t miss books

The entrepreneur has always declared himself a lover of reading Today, he still continues that passion. In fact, there are many times he has shared some of the work he reads on his Instagram account.

There can be no shortage of books because a large part of his knowledge has come from there. Although he has many copies in his office, some of them belong to the fantasy genre and he gave the title case “The Catcher in the Rye” as an example.

“Like most people, I think I first read it when I was in school. It’s still one of my favorite things today, and so do I have many JD Salinger memorabilia at home,” Gates said.

Some of the free moments you have in your work day, Gates seizes the opportunity to play Bridge [juego de naipes con baraja francesa]. Moreover, the magazine explained that this card game is also one of the favorite games of American millionaire Warren Buffett. According to the magazine, Both entrepreneurs use the same game to develop strategic thinking Winning tactics.

“You have to try to connect with your partner and use nothing but your offers. It’s great,” Gates explained.

The businessman explained that it is not uncommon to see paper in his office. On the contrary, daily it uses three simultaneous screens. But there is not everything, because too He is a lover of advanced technology and seeks to make the most of it.